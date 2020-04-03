The Dell EMC OpenManage™ Integration for VMware vCenter, v5.1 is now available

Following the Day 0 support for vSphere 7 which you can read about here

we have also just released the OpenManage Integration for vCenter 7



The OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter is a virtual appliance that streamlines tools and tasks associated with management and deployment of Dell servers in the virtual environment.



Fixes & Enhancements



Fixes:

1. Unable to delete the directory used to create repository profile.

2. “” PCIeSSDsecureErase “” attribute is not displayed in Host inventory.

3. MX7000 Chassis inventory fails after promoting backup lead as lead.

4. Chassis inventory job fails if role is changed for the MX7000 chassis.

5. When an option is changed in Event Posting Level, 2000000 error is displayed.

6. Discrepancy in OMIVV appliance guest O.S details shown at ESXi.

7. OMIVV Connection test causes idrac to block OMIVV IP.

8. Time displayed is not in-par with iDRAC for Power Monitoring and Firmware inventory details.

9. Few Attributes does not change in RAID attributes during System Profile deployment.

10. Considerable delay is observed in various pages in scale environment (having more than 500 managed nodes).

11.Warranty query and reporting issues.

For complete list of fixes, refer to Release Notes”

Enhancements:

1. Support vSphere 7.0

2. Support for VMware vSphere Lifecycle Manager with OMIVV as Hardware Support Manager

3. Support for R7525 and XR2 PowerEdge servers

4. Parallel MX7000 chassis firmware updates

